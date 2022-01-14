Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LON ALFA opened at GBX 192 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £576 million and a P/E ratio of 27.04. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221 ($3.00).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

