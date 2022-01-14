Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.31 ($75.36).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW opened at €54.83 ($62.31) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.95). The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.18 and a 200 day moving average of €56.47.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.