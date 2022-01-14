Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($119.70).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €67.24 ($76.41) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.53. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.