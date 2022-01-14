Barclays Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.44 ($88.01).

MOR stock opened at €31.41 ($35.69) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 52 week high of €101.90 ($115.80). The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

