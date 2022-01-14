NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.68.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

