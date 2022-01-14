Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$5.48. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 234,158 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$385.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. Analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

