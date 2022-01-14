The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,980 ($26.88) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.51) to GBX 1,750 ($23.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.38) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.96) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,991.25 ($27.03).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($25.11) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,741.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -379.59. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,108 ($28.61).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.