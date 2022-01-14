Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Reduced by Analyst

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

