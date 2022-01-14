Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.57.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE DELL opened at $60.17 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

