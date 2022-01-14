Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €186.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($211.36) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €174.42 ($198.20).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €176.25 ($200.28) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €164.10 and its 200 day moving average is €155.68. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

