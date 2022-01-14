City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $520.61

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 520.61 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.65). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 518 ($7.03), with a volume of 9,561 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £258.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 507.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 520.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In other news, insider Barry Aling purchased 50,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($323,062.30).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

