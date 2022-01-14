Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,875 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 953% compared to the typical volume of 273 call options.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -460.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

