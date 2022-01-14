Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Humana (HUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM) recently:

1/11/2022 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $470.00 to $431.00.

1/7/2022 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $540.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Humana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $486.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $476.00 to $418.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Humana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $415.00.

1/7/2022 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $529.00 to $452.00.

1/6/2022 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $529.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $492.00.

1/5/2022 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $559.00.

12/14/2021 – Humana is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock.

Humana stock opened at $393.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

