Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 324,447 call options on the company. This is an increase of 283% compared to the typical volume of 84,623 call options.

Shares of TSM opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.