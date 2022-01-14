Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Shares of REG stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

