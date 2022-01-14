Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

KRG stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

