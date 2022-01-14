Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FHN. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.