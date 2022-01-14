Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $2,565,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth about $586,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.