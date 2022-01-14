BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $30,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $21,619,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $14,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

