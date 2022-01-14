Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Sell

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of ELDN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.