Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

CRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. lowered their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

CRTX opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.26. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

