Credit Suisse Group Raises A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target to 26,860.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to 26,860.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19,078.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.49.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

