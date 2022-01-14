Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

ALHC opened at $8.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

