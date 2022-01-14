Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $92.50 target price on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $99.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $161,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

