EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) vs. Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Head to Head Review

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQRx and Ardelyx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ardelyx $7.57 million 13.77 -$94.31 million ($1.53) -0.60

EQRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardelyx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EQRx and Ardelyx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardelyx 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ardelyx has a consensus target price of $5.24, indicating a potential upside of 467.10%. Given Ardelyx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than EQRx.

Profitability

This table compares EQRx and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQRx N/A N/A N/A Ardelyx -1,386.48% -132.31% -76.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Ardelyx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ardelyx beats EQRx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

