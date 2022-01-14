Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $34.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

