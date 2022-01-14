NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.28

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.28 and traded as high as C$13.71. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 357,471 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.28.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

