SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.85 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIGA. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

