FY2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

HQY stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -712.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.