Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

