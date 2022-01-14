Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $418.62

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.62 ($5.68) and traded as low as GBX 398 ($5.40). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 401.50 ($5.45), with a volume of 90,407 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 398.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 418.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £788.08 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

