ADC Therapeutics SA Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.06) Per Share (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.78).

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.