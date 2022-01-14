ADC Therapeutics SA Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.06) Per Share (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.78).
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.
Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $34.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADC Therapeutics Company Profile
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
