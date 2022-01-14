Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HT. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

