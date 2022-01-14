Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

