LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

LC opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $472,174. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

