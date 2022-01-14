FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Truist Securities

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Truist Securities cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $17.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.94. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $236.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average is $290.42. Biogen has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

