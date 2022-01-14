FY2022 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

TSE:CTS opened at C$9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.02.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

