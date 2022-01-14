National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $1,105.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,120.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $760.67.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $73.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.