Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.25 ($27.56).

Shares of AIXA opened at €20.01 ($22.74) on Monday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €13.77 ($15.65) and a 1 year high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 31.93.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

