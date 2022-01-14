Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €57.10 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

BOSS stock opened at €52.94 ($60.16) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 78.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

