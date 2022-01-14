The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €195.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €83.66 ($95.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €114.25.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

