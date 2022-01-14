Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.30 ($82.16).

Scout24 stock opened at €60.50 ($68.75) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.48.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

