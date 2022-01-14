Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.17).

IVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.56.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.49. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.06 and a one year high of C$11.87. The firm has a market cap of C$14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

