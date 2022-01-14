Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

