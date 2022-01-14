Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Colliers Securities dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $512.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.05. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Inotiv by 161.3% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

