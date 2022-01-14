Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TREVF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

TREVF stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

