B. Riley Comments on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $501.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.