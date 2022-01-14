B. Riley Comments on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $501.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

