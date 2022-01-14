Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Capri has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Capri by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

