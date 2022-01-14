Comparing Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) & Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Brands and Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $11.62 billion 4.69 $1.33 billion $1.21 31.78

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 13.94% 9.10% 4.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Real Brands has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Real Brands and Keurig Dr Pepper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 5 0 2.56

Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Real Brands.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Real Brands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brands Company Profile

Real Brands, Inc. is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.

